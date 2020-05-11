(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore pole vaulter Maddie Holland has been honored as one of five recipients of the 2020 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.
The award is “intended to honor student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic, and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics.”
Holland was honored after battling an eating disorder and anxiety throughout her high school and college years. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.