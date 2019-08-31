(KMAland) -- Nebraska City rolled, Plattsmouth lost a tough one in OT, Platteview won a thriller in double OT & Sacred Heart handled Lourdes in KMAland Nebraska football action on Friday.
Jordan Williams threw for 166 yards and rushed for 86 to lead Nebraska City in the season-opening win.
Blair scored the game’s final 21 points, including the only seven in overtime to lead the Bears to the win. Dexter Larson had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Plattsmouth’s Hunter Adkins passed for 74 yards, rushed for 18 and had two total touchdowns. Connor Pohlmeier added 78 yards rushing and two interceptions on defense.
Tobius Nixon had 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Jed Christensen went for 189 and a touchdown of his own to lead Platteview in the thrilling win.
Falls City Sacred Heart scored the first 32 and the final 24 points in the win.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Nebraska City 35 Schuyler 12
Blair 21 Plattsmouth 14 -- OT
Fairbury 14 Auburn 12
Centennial 48 Syracuse 7
North Bend Central 32 Johnson County Central 21
Louisville 35 Conestoga 0
Platteview 30 Lincoln Christian 29 -- 2 OT
Falls City 17 Milford 6
Waverly 28 Seward 17
Mount Michael Benedictine 20 Ralston 12
Skutt Catholic 49 Bennington 28
Norris 26 Beatrice 21
Roncalli Catholic 42 Gross Catholic 7
South Sioux City 56 Omaha Bryan 27
Lincoln Lutheran 37 Omaha Concordia 28
Ashland-Greenwood 37 Fort Calhoun 14
Wilber-Clatonia 54 Superior 7
Grand Island Central Catholic 35 Malcolm 7
Yutan 29 Freeman 14
Tekamah-Herman 30 Ponca 6
Oakland-Craig 28 Crofton 0
BRLD 38 Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
Archbishop Bergan 16 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 18
Elmwood-Murdock 74 Johnson-Brock 42
Weeping Water 90 Omaha Nation 6
Tri County 36 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 20
Nebraska Christian 44 Thayler Central 12
Southern 54 Diller-Odell 8
HTRS 64 Pawnee City 12
Nebraska Lutheran 26 Palmyra 23
Omaha Brownell Talbot 72 Omaha Christian Academy 44
Mead 74 Parkview Christian 26
Blue Hill 46 Meridian 8
METRO CONFERENCE
Creighton Prep 24 Omaha North 21 -- OT
Omaha Central 53 Omaha Benson 2
Omaha South 42 Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha Westside 35 Bellevue East 0
Bellevue West 63 Lincoln High 6
Millard West 30 Millard North 0
Elkhorn South 34 Elkhorn 7