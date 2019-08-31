Jordan Williams, Nebraska City.jpg
Buy Now
Photo: KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City rolled, Plattsmouth lost a tough one in OT, Platteview won a thriller in double OT & Sacred Heart handled Lourdes in KMAland Nebraska football action on Friday.

Nebraska City 35 Schuyler 12

Jordan Williams threw for 166 yards and rushed for 86 to lead Nebraska City in the season-opening win.

Blair 21 Plattsmouth 14 — OT 

Dexter Larson, Blair.jpg
Buy Now

Blair scored the game’s final 21 points, including the only seven in overtime to lead the Bears to the win. Dexter Larson had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Plattsmouth’s Hunter Adkins passed for 74 yards, rushed for 18 and had two total touchdowns. Connor Pohlmeier added 78 yards rushing and two interceptions on defense.

Platteview 30 Lincoln Christian 29 — 2 OT 

Tobius Nixon & Jed Christensen, Platteview.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured: Tobius Nixon & Jed Christensen

Tobius Nixon had 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Jed Christensen went for 189 and a touchdown of his own to lead Platteview in the thrilling win.

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 18 

Falls City Sacred Heart scored the first 32 and the final 24 points in the win. 

View all KMAland Nebraska scores below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Nebraska City 35 Schuyler 12

Blair 21 Plattsmouth 14 -- OT

Fairbury 14 Auburn 12

Centennial 48 Syracuse 7

North Bend Central 32 Johnson County Central 21

Louisville 35 Conestoga 0

Platteview 30 Lincoln Christian 29 -- 2 OT

Falls City 17 Milford 6

Waverly 28 Seward 17

Mount Michael Benedictine 20 Ralston 12

Skutt Catholic 49 Bennington 28

Norris 26 Beatrice 21

Roncalli Catholic 42 Gross Catholic 7

South Sioux City 56 Omaha Bryan 27

Lincoln Lutheran 37 Omaha Concordia 28

Ashland-Greenwood 37 Fort Calhoun 14

Wilber-Clatonia 54 Superior 7

Grand Island Central Catholic 35 Malcolm 7

Yutan 29 Freeman 14

Tekamah-Herman 30 Ponca 6

Oakland-Craig 28 Crofton 0

BRLD 38 Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Archbishop Bergan 16 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 18

Elmwood-Murdock 74 Johnson-Brock 42

Weeping Water 90 Omaha Nation 6

Tri County 36 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 20

Nebraska Christian 44 Thayler Central 12

Southern 54 Diller-Odell 8

HTRS 64 Pawnee City 12

Nebraska Lutheran 26 Palmyra 23

Omaha Brownell Talbot 72 Omaha Christian Academy 44

Mead 74 Parkview Christian 26

Blue Hill 46 Meridian 8

METRO CONFERENCE

Creighton Prep 24 Omaha North 21 -- OT

Omaha Central 53 Omaha Benson 2

Omaha South 42 Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha Westside 35 Bellevue East 0

Bellevue West 63 Lincoln High 6

Millard West 30 Millard North 0

Elkhorn South 34 Elkhorn 7