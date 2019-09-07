Hunter Adkins, Plattsmouth.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth won on the road, while Nebraska City, Syracuse and Auburn all dropped contests Friday night in Nebraska KMAland action.

Plattsmouth 34 Beatrice 18

Hunter Adkins ran for 98 yards and one touchdown and threw for 32 yards and a score.  Connor Pohlmeier added two scores on the ground for the Blue Devils.

Fort Calhoun 20 Auburn 13

Grant Halford, Fort Calhoun.jpg
Buy Now

Grant Halford was 14-of-23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns.  He added 65 yards and one score on the ground.

Wahoo 70 Nebraska City 7

Trevin Luben, Wahoo.jpg

Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo rolled to a comfortable win over Nebraska City in week two.  Running back Trevin Luben led Wahoo with 121 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns.

David City 37 Syracuse 7

Denker2.jpg
Buy Now

Clayton Denker, David City

Clayton Denker carried the ball 13 times for 191 yards and two scores in the victory.  He added 9.5 tackles on defense.  As a team, David City racked up 394 yards of total offense (291 rush, 103 pass).

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Wahoo 70 Nebraska City 7

Plattsmouth 34 Beatrice 18

Fort Calhoun 20 Auburn 13

David City 37 Syracuse 7

Johnson County Central 38 Louisville13

Falls City 27 Raymond Central 23

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Platteview 7

Bishop Neumann 40 Lincoln Lutheran 6 

Omaha Concordia 41 Lincoln Christian 33 

Mount Michael Benedictine 34 Gross Catholic 28

Norris 35 Crete 14

Skutt Catholic 42 Roncalli Catholic 34

Ralston 49 South Sioux City 7

Waverly 34 Bennington 20

York 14 Blair 0

Lexington 46 Schuyler 10

Pierce 64 Arlington 0 

Boys Town 27 West Point-Beemer 0

Columbus Lakeview 42 Douglas County West 0 

Yutan 56 Conestoga 14 

Hastings St. Cecilia 42 Freeman 7 

Centennial 35 Malcolm 12

Sutton 16 Wilber-Clatonia 0 

Archbishop Bergan 31 Crofton 13 

BRLD 52 Ponca 12 

Oakland-Craig 50 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13 

Stanton 22 Tekamah-Herman 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN   

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Tri County 20

Heartland 46 Weeping Water 34 

Johnson-Brock 44 Mead 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26

BDS 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Omaha Brownell Talbot 56 Cedar Bluffs 14

Palmyra 25 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22 

Blue Hill 20 Diller-Odell 16 

Humboldt-TRS 26 Meridian 16 

Parkview Christian 46 Omaha Christian Academy 36

Southern 64 Pawnee City 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN 

Sterling 59 Walthill 0 

Dorchester 56 St. Edward 19 

Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 20 

McCool Junction 52 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41 

METRO CONFERENCE

Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 0

Omaha North 56 Omaha Northwest 0 

Papillion-LaVista South 24 Gretna 7 

Westside 48 Papillion-LaVista 14 

Creighton Prep 24 Omaha Central 20

Omaha South 61 Omaha Bryan 6 

Fremont 46 Omaha Benson 12

Millard West 24 Omaha Burke 7 

Elkhorn South 42 Millard North 14 