(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth won on the road, while Nebraska City, Syracuse and Auburn all dropped contests Friday night in Nebraska KMAland action.
Hunter Adkins ran for 98 yards and one touchdown and threw for 32 yards and a score. Connor Pohlmeier added two scores on the ground for the Blue Devils.
Grant Halford was 14-of-23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He added 65 yards and one score on the ground.
Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo rolled to a comfortable win over Nebraska City in week two. Running back Trevin Luben led Wahoo with 121 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns.
Clayton Denker carried the ball 13 times for 191 yards and two scores in the victory. He added 9.5 tackles on defense. As a team, David City racked up 394 yards of total offense (291 rush, 103 pass).
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Wahoo 70 Nebraska City 7
Plattsmouth 34 Beatrice 18
Fort Calhoun 20 Auburn 13
Johnson County Central 38 Louisville13
Falls City 27 Raymond Central 23
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Platteview 7
Bishop Neumann 40 Lincoln Lutheran 6
Omaha Concordia 41 Lincoln Christian 33
Mount Michael Benedictine 34 Gross Catholic 28
Norris 35 Crete 14
Skutt Catholic 42 Roncalli Catholic 34
Ralston 49 South Sioux City 7
Waverly 34 Bennington 20
York 14 Blair 0
Lexington 46 Schuyler 10
Pierce 64 Arlington 0
Boys Town 27 West Point-Beemer 0
Columbus Lakeview 42 Douglas County West 0
Yutan 56 Conestoga 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 42 Freeman 7
Centennial 35 Malcolm 12
Sutton 16 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Archbishop Bergan 31 Crofton 13
BRLD 52 Ponca 12
Oakland-Craig 50 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Stanton 22 Tekamah-Herman 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Tri County 20
Heartland 46 Weeping Water 34
Johnson-Brock 44 Mead 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26
BDS 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Omaha Brownell Talbot 56 Cedar Bluffs 14
Palmyra 25 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22
Blue Hill 20 Diller-Odell 16
Humboldt-TRS 26 Meridian 16
Parkview Christian 46 Omaha Christian Academy 36
Southern 64 Pawnee City 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Sterling 59 Walthill 0
Dorchester 56 St. Edward 19
Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 20
McCool Junction 52 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
METRO CONFERENCE
Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 0
Omaha North 56 Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista South 24 Gretna 7
Westside 48 Papillion-LaVista 14
Creighton Prep 24 Omaha Central 20
Omaha South 61 Omaha Bryan 6
Fremont 46 Omaha Benson 12
Millard West 24 Omaha Burke 7
Elkhorn South 42 Millard North 14