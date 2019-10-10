(Lincoln) -- Two current players and a former Husker were both honored recently.
Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was announced as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award recognizes the player that makes the “biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field.”
Defensive lineman Damian Jackson was one of 33 nominated for the 2019 Armed Forces Award from the Football Writers Association of America. The award honors an “individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.”
Meanwhile, former Nebraska and NFL lineman Dominic Raiola was named as one of 10 finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class will be announced on October 23rd.
