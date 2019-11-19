(Lincoln) -- Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry and Kansas safety Bryce Torneden are two of six finalists for the Pop Warner National College Football Award, recognizing a graduating senior that has made a “real impact on the field, in the classroom and in his community.”
They are joined by USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Wake Forest running back Cade Carney, Penn state punter Blake Gillikin and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics here and Kansas athletics here.