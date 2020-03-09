(Lincoln) -- Nebraska senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named Big Ten Softball Co-Player of the Week.
Edwards hit .500 this week with a .529 on-base percentage and 1.188 slugging percentage. She also had three home runs and six RBIs at the Arizona State Invitational including two homers in their opener against Wright State. Edwards also moved to fifth in school history with 42 career home runs and is just the third Husker to post 40 home runs and 40 doubles in her career. Edwards shared Player of the Week honors with Wisconsin's Kayla Konowent.
Iowa's Kalena Burns was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Burns hit .563 with .563 on-base and 1.000 slugging. She hit two home runs, drove in six runs and corralled nine hits for the Hawkeyes and went 4-for-4 against South Dakota State.
