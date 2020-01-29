(Lincoln) -- Nebraska outfielder Tristen Edwards and Northern Iowa’s Sammey Bunch have been named to the preseason USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List.
Edwards hit .376 with a .758 slugging percentage, scored 42 runs, had 56 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBI last season.
Bunch — a three-time All-MVC selection and MVC Player of the Year in 2019 — had 51 runs, 50 RBIs and 17 home runs last season.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here. The complete release from UNI athletics can be found here.