(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Sam Haiby is on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Honor Roll for the week.
Haiby had 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high four steals in a win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Iowa senior Makenzie Meyer was also picked to the Big Ten Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll.
Meyer averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Iowa State and North Carolina Central last week.
