(Lincoln) -- Nebraska point guard Cam Mack has declared for the NBA Draft.
Mack, who will keep his eligibility and could still return to college basketball next season, made the announcement following a sour end to his sophomore season.
Mack was suspended indefinitely for missing curfew and missed the final three games of the season. He finished the season with 179 assists — one shy of tying for third in school history for a single season. He also averaged 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds and posted the first triple-double in school history.