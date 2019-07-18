(Chicago) -- Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa have been named to the Big Ten Media Preseason Honors list.
Martinez and Epenesa are two of the five names listed in the West Division with Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor also making the list.
In the East Division, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenney Willekes, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos also made the list.
The Big Ten Conference Media Days are ongoing in Chicago Thursday and Friday.