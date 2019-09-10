(Lincoln) -- Nebraska track and field star Angela Mercurio has been picked as one of 30 honorees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Mercurio was picked to the top 30 after a pool of 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions. The Kitchener, Ontario native was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team pick, a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree to go with three All-American track and field picks.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.