(Lincoln) -- Three-time Nebraska All-American Angela Mercurio has been named one of nine finalists for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Mercurio - a native of Kitchener, Ontario - was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
The nine finalists were picked from 30 honorees and will be recognized at an awards winner on October 20th in Indianapolis. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.