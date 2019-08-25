(Lincoln) -- Nebraska softball’s Rhonda Revelle has been reinstated as head coach.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos made the announcement after a six-week review that had Revelle placed on administration leave.
“Our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority at the University of Nebraska," Moos said in a press release. "Members of our softball team brought forward concerns regarding Coach Revelle and we took their concerns very seriously and initiated a comprehensive review.
“After reviewing the findings, I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program. Coach Revelle and her staff understand the seriousness of the student-athlete concerns and are committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life.”
Revelle also released a statement:
“I also want both to recognize and thank the University of Nebraska leadership for their steadfast commitment to and unwavering support of this softball program," Revelle said. "I love this state. I love this university. I love this team.
"I am so ready for and I am looking forward to Nebraska softball growing strong and better together during the 2019-2020 season.”