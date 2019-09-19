(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has added Miami prep cornerback Henry Gray to their 2020 recruiting class.
Gray publicly committed to the Huskers on Twitter Thursday following a weekend visit to Lincoln. The 4-star cornerback out of Miami Central High School is ranked as the No. 12 CB in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.
Gray had other reported offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Miami, among many others.
Committed🙏🏾💯Thank You God pic.twitter.com/YfEMxjTU2z— Popular Loner…🖤 (@D1bound_zay2121) September 19, 2019