(Kearney) -- The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board, City of Kearney and University of Nebraska-Kearney have set June 11th as the date for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game.
The event will be held at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson has been selected to lead the South Team.
Thompson will be joined on the South Team by his players, Bryce Kitrell and Jacob Ludwig as well as Plattsmouth's Timothy Prokupek and Andrew Rathman, Platteview's Paxton Swanson and reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Ty Hahn (Johnson-Brock).