(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart cruised to a 36-0 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday night to advance to a Class D2 state semifinal.
Check out the rest of the D1 and D2 scores from Nebraska on Tuesday.
CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Osceola-High Plains 28 Howells-Dodge 14
Cross County 36 Tri County 12
Burwell 71 Cambridge 48
Dundy County-Stratton 42 Arcadia-Loup City 30
CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Overton 22 Central Valley 14
Pleasanton 34 Twin Loup 24
Humphrey St. Francis 64 Plainview 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Bloomfield 0