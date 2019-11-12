NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart cruised to a 36-0 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday night to advance to a Class D2 state semifinal.

Check out the rest of the D1 and D2 scores from Nebraska on Tuesday.

CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Osceola-High Plains 28 Howells-Dodge 14

Cross County 36 Tri County 12

Burwell 71 Cambridge 48

Dundy County-Stratton 42 Arcadia-Loup City 30

CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Overton 22 Central Valley 14

Pleasanton 34 Twin Loup 24

Humphrey St. Francis 64 Plainview 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Bloomfield 0