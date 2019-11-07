NSAA

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska State Volleyball Championships begin in Lincoln today. Check out the schedule and follow for finals throughout the day and evening.

NEBRASKA STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class A Tournament – Quarterfinals

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North, 1:30 PM (PBA)

Gretna vs. Millard West, 3:30 PM (PBA)

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 PM (PBA)

Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard South, 7:30 PM (PBA)

Class B Tournament – Quarterfinals

Skutt Catholic vs. Hastings, 1:30 PM (PBA)

Platteview vs. Norris, 3:30 PM (PBA)

Waverly vs. Northwest, 5:30 PM (PBA)

Sidney vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 7:30 PM (PBA)

Class C1 Tournament – Quarterfinals

St. Paul vs. Battle Creek, 1:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)

Wayne vs. Broken Bow, 3:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)

Wahoo vs. Norfolk Catholic, 5:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Chadron, 7:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)

Class C2 Tournament – Quarterfinals

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Bishop Neumann, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)

Superior vs. Wisner-Pilger, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Summerland, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)

Class D1 Tournament – Quarterfinals

Pleasanton vs. Central Valley, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)

Archbishop Bergan vs. Overton, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)

Diller-Odell vs. Humboldt-TRS, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)

CWC vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)

Class D2 Tournament – Quarterfinals

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)

Garden County vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)

Wynot vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)

BDS vs. Bertrand, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)