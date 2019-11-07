(KMAland) -- The Nebraska State Volleyball Championships begin in Lincoln today. Check out the schedule and follow for finals throughout the day and evening.
NEBRASKA STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class A Tournament – Quarterfinals
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North, 1:30 PM (PBA)
Gretna vs. Millard West, 3:30 PM (PBA)
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 PM (PBA)
Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard South, 7:30 PM (PBA)
Class B Tournament – Quarterfinals
Skutt Catholic vs. Hastings, 1:30 PM (PBA)
Platteview vs. Norris, 3:30 PM (PBA)
Waverly vs. Northwest, 5:30 PM (PBA)
Sidney vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 7:30 PM (PBA)
Class C1 Tournament – Quarterfinals
St. Paul vs. Battle Creek, 1:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)
Wayne vs. Broken Bow, 3:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)
Wahoo vs. Norfolk Catholic, 5:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Chadron, 7:30 PM (Lincoln North Star)
Class C2 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Bishop Neumann, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)
Superior vs. Wisner-Pilger, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Summerland, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Southwest)
Class D1 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Pleasanton vs. Central Valley, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)
Archbishop Bergan vs. Overton, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)
Diller-Odell vs. Humboldt-TRS, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)
CWC vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Southeast)
Class D2 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner, 1:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)
Garden County vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)
Wynot vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)
BDS vs. Bertrand, 7:30 PM (Lincoln Northeast)