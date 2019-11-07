(KMAland) -- Platteview and Falls City Sacred Heart lost their opening round matches at the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships.
View the complete results from the opening day below.
Class A Tournament – Quarterfinals
Millard North 19-25-25-25 Papillion-La Vista 25-23-9-16
Gretna 25-11-25-25 Millard West 14-25-16-22
Papillion-La Vista South 25-26-25 Elkhorn South 21-24-21
Lincoln Pius X 25-21-25-25 Millard South 22-25-8-20
Class B Tournament – Quarterfinals
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Hastings 2-5-6
Norris 25-15-27-25 Platteview 14-25-25-23
Waverly 23-25-25-25 Northwest 25-8-17-7
Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-25-25 Sidney 12-18-19
Class C1 Tournament – Quarterfinals
St. Paul 25-25-25 Battle Creek 17-23-17
Broken Bow 22-25-25-25 Wayne 25-20-8-18
Wahoo 25-25-25 Norfolk Catholic 17-20-19
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Chadron 20-15-19
Class C2 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Hastings St. Cecilia 25-25-25 Arcadia/Loup City 10-12-20
Lutheran High Northeast 25-22-25-25 Bishop Neumann 17-25-20-18
Superior 26-21-25-25 Wisner-Pilger 24-25-18-17
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Summerland 14-12-20
Class D1 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Pleasanton 25-25-24-25 Centura Valley 19-26-26-12
Archbishop Bergan 24-25-25-25 Overton 26-16-22-20
Diller-Odell 25-28-25 Humboldt-TRS 18-26-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic 26-25-25 CWC 24-16-12
Class D2 Tournament – Quarterfinals
Lawrence-Nelson 25-25-25 Giltner 10-8-14
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Garden County 14-10-10
Wynot 27-13-25-17-15 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-22-25-11
BDS 21-24-25-25-15 Bertrand 25-26-18-21-12