(Lincoln) -- Nebraska remained red hot on the recruiting trail Monday, grabbing Alabama prep linebacker Jimari Butler.
Butler chose the Huskers over another finalist in TCU, which he visited over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound outside linebacker had 14.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries and 22 tackles for loss in his senior year.
Butler is the fifth player to commit to Nebraska in the past five days, joining Eteva Mauga-Clements, Keyshawn Greene, Niko Cooper and Omar Manning. He is the 19th known commit for the 2020 recruiting class.