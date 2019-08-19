(KMAland) -- Penn State is the choice by the Big Ten Conference coaches to win the league’s women’s soccer championship.
The Nittany Lions - a 19-time conference champion and national quarterfinalist in 2018 - are projected first in the poll ahead of Rutgers, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan.
Nebraska is picked No. 7 behind Minnesota at 6. Illinois, Northwestern and Iowa round out the top 10. Purdue, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State rank 11 through 14.
Nebraska’s Meg Brandt, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savannah Uveges and Iowa’s Devin Burns, Riley Whitaker and Natalie Winters have been named to the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preseason Honors List.
