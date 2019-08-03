(Lincoln) -- Annika Stewart announced a commitment to play for Nebraska women’s basketball on Twitter earlier this week.
Stewart is the younger sister of former Iowa Hawkeye standout Hannah. The 6-foot-3 forward plays in Plymouth, Minnesota for Wayzata High School.
Stewart averaged 12.2 points per game during her junior season.
Thank you to everyone who has been apart of my journey! So excited to be a Husker!!! #GBR #Committed 🏀🌽 pic.twitter.com/U9oCAWQuiw— Annika Stewart (@annistewart21) August 1, 2019