(Afton) -- For the second straight year, East Union was looking to fill a head football opening. Following a 5-4 season, Creston’s Tony Neubauer has been hired to run the program.
Neubauer, who will remain in Creston as a teacher and as the girls basketball coach, calls the opportunity to be a head coach in this capacity a unique opportunity.
“I’ve been coaching basketball and football my whole career,” Neubauer told KMA Sports. “Creston has a great (football) staff, and they are kind of set in their positions. I’m OK with that, and East Union allows me to coach football and stay where I’m at.”
The Eagles had just five seniors on last year’s team and return plenty of talent and experience, including quarterback Augustin McNeill, leading rushers Anthony Smith and Emmet Long, top receivers Caleb Comstock and Kael Seales and six of their top nine tacklers, led by Gauge Mitchell.
“They’ve got a lot of nice kids,” Neubauer noted. “I was able to get on HUDL and watch some of their games from last year. We have a chance to be really good this year if we put in the time and do things right.”
The time factor might be an issue at this point. In any other situation, Coach Neubauer says they would have likely set up a meeting in the near future and had a summer of install work in his offense. With the coronavirus pandemic leaving plenty of uncertainty, Neubauer says he will adjust as he has to.
“The nice thing is that the staff is staying the same,” he said. “The defense is not going to change a whole lot. I’ve always been an offensive-minded guy, so I’ll try to blend what I’ve done in the past with what they’ve done.
“The nice thing about HUDL is that it has a playbook so kids can spend some time looking at that. I’m not going to reinvent the wheel. I don’t have a perfect blueprint for this because we’ve never been in this situation before, but I’ll just roll with the punches, sprinkle in my stuff and keep moving forward.”
Neubauer also admits he is new to the 8-player game, as his former football stops at Nevada in Iowa and in Arizona have been 11-man football.
“I haven’t watched a ton of 8-man football,” he said. “I have some good reference points. I went to college with (CAM’s) Joe Wollum and a former coaching colleague in Nevada is from Murray. I’m just figuring out how to adjust to the different defenses. There are a lot of similarities, but there are some definite differences.”
East Union will play in District 7 in the 2020 season with Bedford, CAM, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Lenox and Stanton.
“CAM and Fremont-Mills are good year in and year out,” Neubauer said. “Lenox is always good. People sometimes think 8-man isn’t good football, but there’s a lot of good football and athletes in this area. We’ll have to play well every Friday night in order to win.”
Listen to the complete interview with Neubauer from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.