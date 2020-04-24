(Leon) -- Former Audubon state championship head coach and multi-time Hall of Famer Frank Howell is returning to high school coaching.
Coach Howell, who was hired as the Central Decatur girls basketball coach earlier this week, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday.
“(Central Decatur Activities Director Zach Clark) approached me and anytime somebody approaches you that makes you feel comfortable,” Howell said. “That always makes it more appealing than if it’s something you went for yourself.”
Howell, who spent the last four seasons as the Graceland women’s basketball coach, says the decision was difficult.
“I certainly would have loved to come back to Graceland,” he said. “We have a lot of remarkable human beings in the basketball program and so many great people at Graceland. I’ll really be forever grateful for the university giving me a chance.”
One of the intimidating factors about the Central Decatur girls job is following all of the success Curtis Boothe had with the program. Boothe, who moved into the boys head job, won 392 games during his 18-year tenure with the Cardinals. However, that may not have been as big of an issue for Howell, who won the 1999 state championship at Audubon and led seven others teams to state.
“Any time you go into a new situation it can be a little bit daunting no matter what,” Howell said. “A little bit intimidating. But I attended Central Decatur schools in kindergarten through second grade before moving to Perry. I guess I’ve kind of known some of the people around the community for a little while.
“I can remember Curtis before I moved away. It’s kind of funny how things go full circle. To have Curtis endorsing me to come into this role makes me feel really good, and to have Zach doing the same thing, it’s really kind of great to have a homecoming with this.”
Howell’s success at Audubon, Cedar Rapids Washington and Dallas Center-Grimes speaks for itself. He won 345 games and played for four state championships while making two other semifinal appearances.
“If I brought anything to the table, I think the biggest thing is just some energy and enthusiasm,” Howell said. “I just really always kind of wanted to be a coach from a young age, and I think the people I gravitated towards were coaches.
“Just thinking about the people I got a chance to work with and to be surrounded by so many great coaches. This role has always been very important to me, and hopefully some of that enthusiasm can bleed over to the players.”
Hear much more from today’s Upon Further Review interview with Howell at the link below.