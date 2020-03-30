(Council Bluffs) -- Former Lewis Central multi-sport athlete Conner Hanafan is the new head girls basketball coach at Clarinda.
Hanafan, a 2015 graduate of LC, joined Monday’s Upon Further Review to talk about himself and his new gig.
“What’s nice is that I had an idea about the school,” Hanafan said. “Coach (Jess) Bond is at Lewis Central now and from Clarinda. Just being around him for years and talking with him, I had a sense of it. When it came open, it intrigued me.”
Hanafan says the familiarity with the school, having competed in the Hawkeye Ten was a key point that piqued his interest.
“I knew right away it was going to be a great fit,” he said. “The small town and small community, it’s pretty special in high school athletics. I knew there would be a lot of pride down there.”
Hanafan, who played football and then served as a graduate assistant at Graceland, has had plenty of leaders in the coaching world. His father Chris is a former head girls basketball coach at Lewis Central.
“I’ve been around girls basketball my whole life,” the younger Hanafan said. “Growing up, watching my dad coach and the success that he had and how he was successful. It’s pretty special to be around that and have that experience.”
Hanafan says he has molded much of his coaching philosophies through his father, as well as former LC football coach Jim Duggan and current Titans basketball coach Dan Miller.
“Those are some people that I have a lot of respect for,” Hanafan said. “It’s nice to have those figures, and watching those guys was a big benefit to where I am right now.”
As for the Clarinda job itself, the Cardinals have had their struggles of late with just 11 wins in the past five seasons. Hanafan, though, says he’s more than ready to start building from the ground up.
“My biggest thing is, we’re going to go in and see how our youth stuff has worked and start building that up,” he said. “The foundation of any program is your youth.”
The Cardinals went just 2-20 this past season and will graduate four seniors, including one starter.
“We’re going to be pretty young,” Hanafan added. “I think it’s exciting down there right now, and I can’t say enough about how excited I am for the opportunity.”
Hanafan, who will also work as a physical education teacher at Clarinda, made his comments on Monday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.