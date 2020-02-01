(Red Oak) -- The team that dominated the Hawkeye Ten in the 2010s began the 2020's with another title. Creston-OM held off Atlantic-CAM, Lewis Central, Red Oak and Harlan in a hotly-contested team race for the Panthers' sixth championship in nine years.
"I'm just proud of the team," Coach Cody Downing said. "I don't think anybody said we'd have a chance to be in this position but the kids bought into what we're doing every night. Really hard-working group, it can be a roller coaster ride when you have as young of a lineup but it's been fun couple weeks. You can just see them starting to believe every night."
The Panthers claimed two championships: Jackson Kinsella (182) and Sam Chapman (195). The Panthers also received runner-up performances from Garon Wurster (132), Kaden Bolton (138) and Keaton Street (152). In total, 12 of Creston's 14 wrestlers medaled and scored points for the Panthers.
"What wins tournaments is the guys on the backside," Downing said.
Chapman's conference championship came dominantly and was capped with a fall over Nathan Henry (Harlan) in the finals.
"I made sure to get on my offense, taking shots and not be nervous," Chapman said. "When I get nervous, I kind of shut down, so my whole thing was not get nervous and take as many shots as I could."
The conference title marks the Panthers first since their run of five-straight from 2012 through 2016.
"The bar isn't lowered, the standards haven't changed. We expect to be where we're at every year. Wrestling is alive and well in Creston," Downing said.
Atlantic-CAM and Lewis Central made Creston-OM sweat, though. The Trojans and Titans put on an entertaining battle that saw Atlantic claim second by three points over Lewis Central and 14.5 points behind Creston. Easton O'Brien (106), Aybren Moore (113), Kadin Stutzman (152) and Cale Roller (285) were champions for the Trojans. Moore captured his elusive title with an impressive tech-fall victory over Chase Sandholm (Red Oak) in the finals.
"I really wanted to get it especially with being a senior," Moore said. "I had one last shot and it really fueled my fire all the way. I've been putting in the work all my high school career. I just decided I deserve it more than anyone else."
Lewis Central's third-place finish was highlighted by individual championships from Taber Dominguez (126), Brian Paul (132) and Tanner Higgins (145). Paul's championship came with a sudden-victory triumph over Wurster in the finals. Paul secured a takedown in the final seconds for his first conference title.
"I knew he was getting tired," Paul said. "I was frustrating him. I had a shot to take and I took it."
Red Oak entertained their home crowd by finishing fourth, just 21.5 points out of first. Johnathon Erp (120) and Justin McCunn (160) were champions for the Tigers while Sandholm (113), Dawson Bond (126) and Bruce Lukehart (170) took home runner-up finishes. Erp's championship featured an upset of 2A No. 3 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) in the semifinals, then defeating Harlan's Luke Musich in the finals. Erp, who captured a conference title his freshman, became only the third wrestler in the history of the tournament to win titles in only their freshman and senior years, joining former Glenwood standout Sam Jameson and Clarinda's Colby Pedersen.
"I was a little upset the last two years," Erp said.
Harlan finished fifth in the team standings. Carter Bendorf took gold at 170 to pace the Cyclones. Musich, Henry, Zane Bendorf (160) and Jesse Schwery (220) took home runner-up finishes.
Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) and Crew Howard (Clarinda) were conference champions at 138 and 220 respectively.
Complete list of champions, as well as full team results, interviews with Moore, Erp, Paul, Chapman and Coach Downing and a photo gallery courtesy of Jan Castle Renander can be viewed below.