(Council Bluffs) -- A new era begins at Lewis Central this fall. Quarterback Max Duggan is now at TCU, and Coach Jim Duggan has retired.
The KMAland No. 1 Titans look to continue one of the program’s most successful runs under the direction of Coach Justin Kammrad – a former Abraham Lincoln head coach, Thomas Jefferson star and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist at Nebraska-Omaha.
“You learn a lot from the first time (as head coach),” Coach Kammrad told KMA Sports. “The biggest thing for me was I had the privilege of learning under Coach Duggan, and I’ve been able to implement some of those things early on. This program had a solid foundation, and I didn’t really want to change a whole lot.”
Lewis Central, which qualified for the state semifinals and the UNI Dome for the first time in school history last season, will be particularly strong on defense this year. The Titans return seven of their top eight tacklers, including shop-wrecker and Iowa commit Logan Jones on the defensive line.
“That’s the back bone of our team right now,” Kammrad said. “We were looking at our week one starters last year, and we had nine guys starting in that game that will be starting for us again this week.”
The most intriguing aspect of this year’s Titans, though, comes under center. Duggan was a four-year starter, and Coach Kammrad hands the reins over to senior Bret Kobes. Kobes is no stranger to filling in for Duggan, as he went 2-1 as a starter in 2017 during a Duggan injury.
“I think any good coach is going to put our players in the best position to succeed as possible,” Kammrad said. “The best thing for Bret is that he had four years to learn under one of the better quarterbacks around. He’s played a lot of JV football, and he understands everything we’re trying to do. He really gets it all.”
Kobes’ first test in his senior year will be a tough one. KMAland No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton was also a Dome team in 2018, and they bring back plenty of talent, including 6-foot-8 quarterback and 2,400-yard passer Daniel Wright.
“They’re obviously going to be a very well-coached football team,” Kammrad said. “Their quarterback is extremely good, and we know they’ll have their guys in position and ready to roll. I know they’re probably thinking the same thing that this is another game on the schedule to see where we’re at. I expect it to be a really good football game.”
Lewis Central won last year’s matchup in Council Bluffs by a 42-14 count. JJ Bond will make his debut as a KMA Sports reporter on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday evening. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kammrad below.