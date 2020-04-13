(Council Bluffs) -- As the Iowa Western men’s basketball program gets set to enter a new era in the NJCAA Division II, they will have a new head coach leading the way.
Former assistant Chad Van Riessen was announced as the new head coach earlier this month after former coach Michael Johnette resigned to pursue other opportunities. Van Riessen believes he’s at an advantage over other new coaches, given he’s been at the school for four years.
“Whenever you’re in a new situation there’s a lot of moving parts, and you have to really adjust to those different things,” Van Riessen said. “Obviously, there will be a consistency level with me because I’ve been through it (here) for the past four years.
“Another thing, in order to understand where our program needs to go, you need to be involved with that program. With being here, it gives me a perspective and scope with some of the things we’ve done and how we can implement ideas and strategies to take steps forward.”
Van Riessen has had success at multiple stops during his journey over the last 15 years. His first job came as the head coach at Putnam County in Union, Missouri, where he led a 61-19 record, including a conference championship in 2006 and district title the next year.
Van Riessen then had a four-year assistant stop at Northwest Missouri State and spent five seasons as an assistant at Missouri State-West Plains before coming to Iowa Western.
“(At Missouri State-West Plains), I was very hands-on with the player development, the recruiting and the academic piece of it,” Van Riessen said. “We had a lot of success, and that ultimately gave me a little bit of a different perspective from running things day to day than most assistant coaches get.”
During Van Riessen’s four years on staff at IWCC, the Reivers have gone 90-36 with a pair of top 20 national finishes. This past season, they finished just 16-15.
“We had some injuries and roster additions and subtractions throughout the year,” Van Riessen said. “We had trouble getting the continuity we needed, but I felt like we still made some strides. Anytime you have a season where it’s not quite what you hoped, it’s important for everybody in the program to look in the mirror and figure out what we could have done differently.”
