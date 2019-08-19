(Sidney) -- The Sidney football team will have a bit of a different look this Friday night when they open their season at Seymour.
The Cowboys have relied fairly heavily on their senior classes over the last several seasons, but this year Coach Donnie Sears expects to roll with one of his youngest teams in a while.
“With that we’ll probably endure some of the things that comes with youth and inexperience,” Coach Sears told KMA Sports. “At the same time, what makes this job so stinking fun is you get to watch these kids grow and mature and get better as football players and young men.”
Sidney – for the second straight year – loses a senior quarterback, multiple leading rushers and multiple leading receivers.
“We’ve been fortunate the last two or three years to put eight guys out there with seven or eight as seniors,” Sears said. “That’s really kind of uncommon, but it’s just a matter of opening up the competition (this year). More than normal, positions are pretty open.”
One spot that is conceivably not open is up front with the reigning KMAland 8-Man Lineman of the Year and Northern Iowa commit Tommy Wilson. The senior enters his fourth year in the program and his fourth year as a key player.
“We all know what he’s accomplished on the field, but I could see from Christmas on – and especially this summer – Tommy has developed into a leader,” Sears said. “He comes back from these camps around the country and brings that knowledge to his teammates. Everything he’s learned from his experiences has translated to us and the younger players. He’s molded into a great leader.”
Wilson is one of seven seniors on a roster of 35, so Coach Sears expects says they will have to rely on some underclassmen in certain spots. That includes at quarterback where sophomore Matthew Benedict appears primed to take the reins.
“Matthew probably took the most snaps at the junior varsity level last year,” Sears said. “He’s a really intelligent athlete and a state high jumper as a freshman, so he’s been on a little bigger stage.”
Junior Tyler Hensley is the leading returning rusher from last season, and Coach Sears says he’s worked hard and put in some time with former Cowboys standout and Peru State sophomore Bryson Duncan this summer.
Sophomore Cole Stenzel, senior Braydon Barton, senior Cale Phillips and Rock Port move-in Will Oswald are some others that might hear their name called plenty throughout the season at the offensive skill positions.
They will all be put to the test on Friday when they travel to take on a Warriors team coming off of a 1-8 year.
“We have very limited knowledge (of Seymour),” Sears admits. “That’s a team we don’t see every day, but I know they return their quarterback (Wyatt Stansberry). He appeared to be shifty and a great athlete. Their center is back, their middle linebacker is back and their quarterback is back.
“Their record probably wasn’t where they wanted it last year, but some of the scores were a little deceiving. They were eager to play. I sent 10 or 12 emails, and they responded (quickly). I know they’ll be ready to play.”
Follow @KMASports on Twitter or “Like” KMA Sports on Facebook to keep updated on Sidney football throughout the season. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Sears below.