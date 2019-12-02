(Stanton) -- The Stanton Vikings will be donning new jerseys, some new things on offense and a few new faces when they take the court for their season opener against Clarke Tuesday night.
Despite all the changes, the Vikings and their coach -- Kevin Blunt -- are ready for the season to begin after a strong preseason and a 21-2 record one year ago.
"I've been happy with the way the season has started," Blunt said, "We've had some really good practices. It got started the way we were hoping it would."
This season, the Vikings will be forced to replace two of the program's most accomplished players in school history: Drake Johnson and Donnie Weis.
"Those two are tough holes to fill. We knew we'd have to try to find a way to play without those two, so that was going to be a key," Blunt said.
Tyler Peterson figures to be a large part of the Vikings' efforts to fill the void. Last season, Peterson tallied 14.1 points per game, shot 35 percent from three and led the team in steals and assists with 79 and 95 respectively.
"Tyler's done a great job, he definitely did a lot of great things for us," Blunt said, "We start with Tyler, we look for a big season from him, not just on the floor but with leadership."
Easton Hultman (5.8 PPG) and Keygan Day (5.9 PPG) also anticipate playing more enhanced roles in the Vikings' offense. Jack and Logan Roberts will also see an increase in minutes according to Coach Blunt.
The Vikings' season officially begins Tuesday when they host Clarke. They come into the season having won the last two Corner Conference tournaments and three of the last four. When it comes to the prospect of a three-peat, Coach Blunt is, well, blunt.
"I don't think it's any secret that we feel like we can be competing for the conference title again. The kids are definitely looking forward to being able to compete for that," Blunt said.
The complete interview with Coach Blunt can be heard below.