(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s new head football coach Duane Matthess knows all about the revolving door at his new position.
Matthess is the fourth head coach for the Wolverines in the past four seasons, but the plan in his new job is to create stability in the program.
“I’ve reached out to calm the nerves,” Matthess said. “The kids are a little shell-shocked. Lately, this has been a revolving door of coaches through their program, and ultimately they just need to see a coach is going to be consistent in their life.
“(A coach) is going to do what they say and build relationships with those kids. I think you’re going to see the football program really take off here.”
Matthess, a graduate of Tipton High School, has been the head coach at Clarke, Osceola the past three seasons. There, he developed one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the state.
The Indians ranked seventh in Class 2A rushing each of the past two seasons, using a single-wing attack. However, Coach Matthess says he will fit his scheme to the players at hand. And Nodaway Valley returns KMAland’s top passer in junior Nathan Russell.
“I think I would deserve to be drug in front of a firing squad if I don’t let Nathan Russell throw the football,” Matthess said. “Obviously, very different players comparing the quarterbacks I had at Clarke to Nate, and we will put the ball in his hands.”
The Wolverines were 3-7 this past fall under Flynn Heald and return several other skill position players, including top rusher Tony Ayase and top receiver Caelen Devault.
“I think our biggest question mark going into this season is our offensive and defensive lines,” Matthess said. “We did lose some talented players there, but I think that with the potential that’s coming up, I’m very excited.”
Hear much more with the new Nodaway Valley head coach linked below.