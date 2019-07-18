(Council Bluffs) -- Former Thomas Jefferson star and Major League draft pick Tom Giles is in his first season as head coach at his former school. While the wins haven’t been mounting up, Coach Giles believes steps are being made in the right direction.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Giles said. “They haven’t hung their heads. We’ve been walked off five times and lost 11 games by less than three runs. I think our record is a little deceptive, but we’ve been able to stay positive and keep playing.”
The Jackets are just 8-25 on the season, but they do own wins over city rivals Abraham Lincoln (twice) and St. Albert. They’ve also knocked off Missouri River foes Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North and Sioux City West and have a non-conference win over Class 2A state-ranked Treynor.
In between those wins, TJ has been mostly competitive and suffered through several heartbreaking defeats. Still, they’ve maintained their head.
“I have a great group of kids,” Coach Giles said. “They do things the right way – on the field, off the field, they stick together. That’s always so important in team sports.”
Coach Giles’ first team is mostly underclassmen. Seniors AJ Hospodka, Jacob Schuester and Kayd Schlotfeld have provided leadership and other production. However, the junior class have been the leaders in the latter category.
Ryan Steinspring and Grant Merk are the top two hitters – both well over .300 in batting average – while Jared Thompson, Tucker Rowe and Nathan Newton have also been important pieces in the offensive lineup.
On the mound, Merk (47 2/3 innings pitched, 2.79 ERA), Thompson (40.2 IP) and Schuester (35.2 IP) have been the workhorses. Freshman Robert Wood (31 IP) and Steinspring (26.2 IP, 2.36 ERA) have also been major contributors on the bump.
The Yellow Jackets finished their regular season with a loss to Harlan on Wednesday night and will now prepare for their Class 4A substate opener with defending state champion Urbandale – in Urbandale – on Friday evening.
“We’re a Jekyll and Hyde team,” Giles noted. “We have to bring our A game to play with Urbandale. They’re the defending champions, so they’ve been there and they’re experienced. We have to come to play baseball. We have to miss the barrel and get some timely hits.
“Our kids are pumped up about it. They should be. But we’ll see when the lights turn on Friday.”
Other first round matchups in 4A Substate 1 are Sioux City West at Sioux City East and Sioux City North at Waukee. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Giles below.