(New York) -- Due to concerns over COVID-19, the National Football League Draft will look a little different this year.
The NFL announced today that the draft will be held in a completely virtual format. All league and club offices have been closed since March 26th. NFL general managers and head coaches will be drafting from their respective homes. Teams will not be allowed to gather at an individual's home.
The 2020 NFL Draft is slated to be held from April 23rd through the 25th and was originally supposed to be held in Las Vegas