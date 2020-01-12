(KMAland) -- The Chiefs and Packers are moving on following divisional round victories in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.
Kansas City (13-4): The Kansas City Chiefs scored 51 of the final 58 points in a 51-31 win over Houston (11-7) to advance to the AFC Championship next Sunday. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, including three scores and 134 yards to Travis Kelce, who finished with 10 receptions.
NFL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City 51 Houston 31
NFC Divisional Round: Green Bay 28 Seattle 23