(KMAland) -- The Chiefs avoided their fourth straight home loss with a tight win over the Vikings.
Kansas City (6-3): Harrison Butker hit a field goal as time expired, and Kansas City beat Minnesota 26-23. Matt Moore led the game-winning drive, throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown on the day. Tyreek Hill had six receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Williams added a 91-yard touchdown run to highlight a 125-yard rushing day. Butker went 4-for-4 on field goals on the day.
COMPLETE NFL SCOREBOARD
Houston 26 Jacksonville 3
Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23
Buffalo 24 Washington 9
Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24
Miami 26 NY Jets 18
Carolina 30 Tennessee 20
Oakland Detroit
Tampa Bay Seattle
Cleveland Denver
Green Bay LA Chargers
New England Baltimore