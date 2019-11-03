Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs avoided their fourth straight home loss with a tight win over the Vikings.

Kansas City (6-3): Harrison Butker hit a field goal as time expired, and Kansas City beat Minnesota 26-23. Matt Moore led the game-winning drive, throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown on the day. Tyreek Hill had six receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Williams added a 91-yard touchdown run to highlight a 125-yard rushing day. Butker went 4-for-4 on field goals on the day.

COMPLETE NFL SCOREBOARD 

Houston 26 Jacksonville 3

Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23

Buffalo 24 Washington 9

Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14

Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24

Miami 26 NY Jets 18

Carolina 30 Tennessee 20

Oakland Detroit

Tampa Bay Seattle

Cleveland Denver

Green Bay LA Chargers

New England Baltimore