(KMAland) -- The Chiefs beat the Chargers and got some help to nab the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday.
Kansas City (12-4): The Chiefs picked up a 31-21 win over the Chargers and got some help from Miami, who beat New England to land KC the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Damien Williams rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and another score to lead the Chiefs in the win.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Kansas City 31 LA Chargers 21
NY Jets 13 Buffalo 6
Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23
Green Bay 23 Detroit 20
Chicago 21 Minnesota 19
Miami 27 New England 24
Atlanta 28 Tampa Bay 22 — OT
New Orleans 42 Carolina 10
Dallas 47 Washington 16
Denver 16 Oakland 15
LA Ram 31 Arizona 24
Philadelphia 34 NY Giants 17
Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20
Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10
Tennessee 35 Houston 14
San Francisco Seattle