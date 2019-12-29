Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs beat the Chargers and got some help to nab the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday.

Kansas City (12-4): The Chiefs picked up a 31-21 win over the Chargers and got some help from Miami, who beat New England to land KC the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Damien Williams rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and another score to lead the Chiefs in the win.

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Kansas City 31 LA Chargers 21

NY Jets 13 Buffalo 6

Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 23

Green Bay 23 Detroit 20

Chicago 21 Minnesota 19

Miami 27 New England 24

Atlanta 28 Tampa Bay 22 — OT

New Orleans 42 Carolina 10

Dallas 47 Washington 16

Denver 16 Oakland 15

LA Ram 31 Arizona 24

Philadelphia 34 NY Giants 17

Jacksonville 38 Indianapolis 20

Baltimore 28 Pittsburgh 10

Tennessee 35 Houston 14

San Francisco Seattle