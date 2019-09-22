(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged past Baltimore in NFL Week 3 action on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs (3-0): The Chiefs held off a late charge from Baltimore in a 33-28 win on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had another 374 yards passing and three touchdowns, with Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and LeSean McCoy all grabbing one score each. McCoy also had a rushing touchdown on the day.
OTHER NFL SCORES
Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17
Dallas 31 Miami 6
Green Bay 27 Denver 16
Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24
Minnesota 34 Oakland 14
New England 30 NY Jets 14
Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24
Carolina 38 Arizona 20
Tampa Bay NY Giants
Houston LA Chargers
Pittsburgh San Francisco
New Orleans Seattle
LA Rams Cleveland