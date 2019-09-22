Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged past Baltimore in NFL Week 3 action on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0): The Chiefs held off a late charge from Baltimore in a 33-28 win on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had another 374 yards passing and three touchdowns, with Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and LeSean McCoy all grabbing one score each. McCoy also had a rushing touchdown on the day. 

OTHER NFL SCORES  

Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17

Dallas 31 Miami 6

Green Bay 27 Denver 16

Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24

Minnesota 34 Oakland 14

New England 30 NY Jets 14

Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24

Carolina 38 Arizona 20

Tampa Bay NY Giants

Houston LA Chargers

Pittsburgh San Francisco

New Orleans Seattle

LA Rams Cleveland