Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs held off the Patriots on Sunday in the National Football League.

Kansas City (9-4): The Chiefs held off the Patriots (10-3) in a 23-16 victory to clinch the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes had 283 yards passing and a touchdown as Kansas City jumped out to a 23-7 advantage. The Patriots scored the final nine points and were held out of the end zone after advancing to the five yard line.

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Atlanta 40 Carolina 20

Baltimore 24 Baltimore 17

Cleveland 27 Cincinnati 19

Green Bay 20 Washington 15

Minnesota 20 Detroit 7

San Francisco 48 New Orleans 46

NY Jets 22 Miami 21

Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 35

Denver 38 Houston 24

LA Chargers 45 Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42 Oakland 21

Kansas City 23 New England 16

Pittsburgh 23 Arizona 17

LA Rams Seattle