(KMAland) -- The Chiefs held off the Patriots on Sunday in the National Football League.
Kansas City (9-4): The Chiefs held off the Patriots (10-3) in a 23-16 victory to clinch the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes had 283 yards passing and a touchdown as Kansas City jumped out to a 23-7 advantage. The Patriots scored the final nine points and were held out of the end zone after advancing to the five yard line.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Atlanta 40 Carolina 20
Baltimore 24 Baltimore 17
Cleveland 27 Cincinnati 19
Green Bay 20 Washington 15
Minnesota 20 Detroit 7
San Francisco 48 New Orleans 46
NY Jets 22 Miami 21
Tampa Bay 38 Indianapolis 35
Denver 38 Houston 24
LA Chargers 45 Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42 Oakland 21
Kansas City 23 New England 16
Pittsburgh 23 Arizona 17
LA Rams Seattle