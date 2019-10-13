National Football League

(KMAland) -- Kansas City lost their second straight home game on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2): The Chiefs lost for the second straight week at home, falling 31-24 to the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes had 273 yards passing and three touchdowns on the day, led by Tyreek Hill’s five receptions for 80 yards and two scores.

OTHER NFL SCORES 

Denver 16 Tennessee 0

Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26

Seattle 32 Cleveland 28

Washington 17 Miami 16

Minnesota 38 Philadelphia 20

New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6

Baltimore 23 Cincinnati 17

San Francisco 20 LA Ramsm 7

Arizona 34 Atlanta 33

NY Jets 24 Dallas 22

Pittsburgh LA Chargers