(KMAland) -- Kansas City lost their second straight home game on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City Chiefs (4-2): The Chiefs lost for the second straight week at home, falling 31-24 to the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes had 273 yards passing and three touchdowns on the day, led by Tyreek Hill’s five receptions for 80 yards and two scores.
OTHER NFL SCORES
Denver 16 Tennessee 0
Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26
Seattle 32 Cleveland 28
Washington 17 Miami 16
Minnesota 38 Philadelphia 20
New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6
Baltimore 23 Cincinnati 17
San Francisco 20 LA Ramsm 7
Arizona 34 Atlanta 33
NY Jets 24 Dallas 22
Pittsburgh LA Chargers