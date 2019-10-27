Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Green Bay handed Kansas City a third loss at Arrowhead on Sunday night.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3): A 67-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones with 8:02 to go was the difference in a 31-24 win for Green Bay (6-1) over Kansas City. Matt Moore threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns - one each to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman - and Tyreek Hill added 76 yards receiving. 

COMPLETE NFL SCOREBOARD 

Seattle 27 Atlanta 20

Philadelphia 31 Buffalo 13

LA Chargers 17 Chicago 16

Detroit 31 NY Giants 26

Tennessee 27 Tampa Bay 23

Indianapolis 15 Denver 13

LA Rams 24 Cincinnati 10

New Orleans 31 Arizona 9

Jacksonville 29 NY Jets 15

San Francisco 51 Carolina 13

New England 27 Cleveland 13

Houston 27 Oakland 24

Green Bay 31 Kansas City 24