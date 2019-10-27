(KMAland) -- Green Bay handed Kansas City a third loss at Arrowhead on Sunday night.
Kansas City Chiefs (5-3): A 67-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones with 8:02 to go was the difference in a 31-24 win for Green Bay (6-1) over Kansas City. Matt Moore threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns - one each to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman - and Tyreek Hill added 76 yards receiving.
COMPLETE NFL SCOREBOARD
Seattle 27 Atlanta 20
Philadelphia 31 Buffalo 13
LA Chargers 17 Chicago 16
Detroit 31 NY Giants 26
Tennessee 27 Tampa Bay 23
Indianapolis 15 Denver 13
LA Rams 24 Cincinnati 10
New Orleans 31 Arizona 9
Jacksonville 29 NY Jets 15
San Francisco 51 Carolina 13
New England 27 Cleveland 13
Houston 27 Oakland 24
Green Bay 31 Kansas City 24