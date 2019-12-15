(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed Denver in a snow-filled AFC West matchup on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (10-4): The Chiefs rolled to a 23-3 win over Denver (5-9) in the snow. Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, including 11 completions for 142 yards to Travis Kelce. Tyreek Hill had five receptions for 67 yards and two scores.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Kansas City 23 Denver 3
New England 34 Cincinnati 13
Tampa Bay 38 Detroit 17
Green Bay 21 Chicago 13
Houston 24 Tennessee 21
NY Giants 36 Miami 20
Philadelphia 37 Washington 27
Seattle 30 Carolina 24
Jacksonville 20 Oakland 16
Arizona 38 Cleveland 24
Minnesota LA Chargers
Dallas 44 LA Rams 21
Atlanta 29 San Francisco 22
Buffalo Pittsburgh