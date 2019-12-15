Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed Denver in a snow-filled AFC West matchup on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (10-4): The Chiefs rolled to a 23-3 win over Denver (5-9) in the snow. Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, including 11 completions for 142 yards to Travis Kelce. Tyreek Hill had five receptions for 67 yards and two scores. 

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Kansas City 23 Denver 3

New England 34 Cincinnati 13

Tampa Bay 38 Detroit 17

Green Bay 21 Chicago 13

Houston 24 Tennessee 21

NY Giants 36 Miami 20

Philadelphia 37 Washington 27

Seattle 30 Carolina 24

Jacksonville 20 Oakland 16

Arizona 38 Cleveland 24

Minnesota LA Chargers

Dallas 44 LA Rams 21

Atlanta 29 San Francisco 22

Buffalo Pittsburgh