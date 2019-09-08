(KMAland) -- The Chiefs opened the season with a win over Jacksonville on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs (1-0): Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns - all to Sammy Watkins - in a 40-26 win for Kansas City over Jacksonville. Watkins had nine grabs for 198 yards while LeSean McCoy debuted with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Here’s a look at the rest of the NFL scores from Sunday.
OTHER NFL SCORES
Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13
Baltimore 59 Miami 10
Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12
Buffalo 17 NY Jets 16
Philadelphia 32 Washington 27
St. Louis 30 Carolina 27
LA Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24 — OT
Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20
Dallas 35 NY Giants 17
San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17
Detroit 27 Arizona 27 -- OT
Pittsburgh New England