Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs opened the season with a win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0): Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns - all to Sammy Watkins - in a 40-26 win for Kansas City over Jacksonville. Watkins had nine grabs for 198 yards while LeSean McCoy debuted with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Here’s a look at the rest of the NFL scores from Sunday.

OTHER NFL SCORES 

Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13

Baltimore 59 Miami 10

Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12

Buffalo 17 NY Jets 16

Philadelphia 32 Washington 27

St. Louis 30 Carolina 27

LA Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24 — OT

Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35 NY Giants 17

San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17

Detroit 27 Arizona 27 -- OT 

Pittsburgh New England