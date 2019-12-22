(KMAland) -- The Chiefs had no issues with the Bears in National Football League action on Sunday.
Kansas City (11-4): The Chiefs rolled to a 26-3 win over Chicago (7-8). Patrick Mahomes had 251 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. Both Travis Kelce and Damien Williams had receiving scores.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Kansas City 26 Chicago 3
Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12
Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15
New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28
Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6
Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 — OT
NY Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10
NY Giants 41 Washington 35 — OT
Denver 27 Detroit 17
Oakland 24 LA Chargers 17
Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9
Arizona 27 Seattle 13