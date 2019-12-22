Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs had no issues with the Bears in National Football League action on Sunday.

Kansas City (11-4): The Chiefs rolled to a 26-3 win over Chicago (7-8). Patrick Mahomes had 251 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. Both Travis Kelce and Damien Williams had receiving scores.

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Kansas City 26 Chicago 3

Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12

Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15

New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28

Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6

Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 — OT

NY Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10

NY Giants 41 Washington 35 — OT

Denver 27 Detroit 17

Oakland 24 LA Chargers 17

Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9

Arizona 27 Seattle 13