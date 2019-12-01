Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed Oakland to take control of the AFC West on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (8-4): Patrick Mahomes threw for and ran for a touchdown in a 40-9 win over Oakland (6-6). Juan Thornhill had a 46-yard pick six, and LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had rushing touchdowns for the Chiefs. 

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Cincinnati 22 NY Jets 6

Tennessee 31 Indianapolis 17

Miami 37 Philadelphia 31

Green Bay 31 NY Giants 13

Pittsburgh 20 Cleveland 13

Washington 29 Carolina 21

Tampa Bay 28 Jacksonville 11

Baltimore 20 San Francisco 17

LA Rams 34 Arizona 7

Denver 23 LA Chargers 20

Kansas City 40 Oakland 9

Houston New England