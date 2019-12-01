(KMAland) -- The Chiefs routed Oakland to take control of the AFC West on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (8-4): Patrick Mahomes threw for and ran for a touchdown in a 40-9 win over Oakland (6-6). Juan Thornhill had a 46-yard pick six, and LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had rushing touchdowns for the Chiefs.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Cincinnati 22 NY Jets 6
Tennessee 31 Indianapolis 17
Miami 37 Philadelphia 31
Green Bay 31 NY Giants 13
Pittsburgh 20 Cleveland 13
Washington 29 Carolina 21
Tampa Bay 28 Jacksonville 11
Baltimore 20 San Francisco 17
LA Rams 34 Arizona 7
Denver 23 LA Chargers 20
Kansas City 40 Oakland 9
Houston New England