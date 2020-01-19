(KMAland) -- The Chiefs and 49ers are the two remaining teams in the NFL playoffs.
Kansas City: The Kansas City Chiefs are going to their first Super Bowl in 50 years after beating Tennessee, 35-24, in the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes had 294 yards passing and three touchdowns and a dazzling 27-yard rushing score just before half. Sammy Watkins led receivers with seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill had two receiving scores in the win.
The Chiefs will play the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd at 5:30 PM in Miami. San Francisco routed Green Bay, 37-20, in the NFC Championship.