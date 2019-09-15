Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- A big second quarter helped Kansas City to a win on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0): Kansas City scored all 28 of their points in the second period and beat the Oakland Raiders 28-10 to move to 2-0. Patrick Mahomes threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Demarcus Robinson and one each to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.

OTHER NFL SCORES 

San Francisco 41 Cincinnati 17

Detroit 13 LA Chargers 10

Green Bay 21 Minnesota 16

Indianapolis 19 Tennessee 17

New England 43 Miami 0

Buffalo 28 NY Giants 14

Seattle 28 Pittsburgh 26

Dallas 31 Washington 21

Baltimore 23 Arizona 17

Houston 13 Jacksonville 12

Chicago 16 Denver 14

LA Rams 27 New Orleans 9

Atlanta 24 Philadelphia 20