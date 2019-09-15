(KMAland) -- A big second quarter helped Kansas City to a win on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0): Kansas City scored all 28 of their points in the second period and beat the Oakland Raiders 28-10 to move to 2-0. Patrick Mahomes threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Demarcus Robinson and one each to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.
OTHER NFL SCORES
San Francisco 41 Cincinnati 17
Detroit 13 LA Chargers 10
Green Bay 21 Minnesota 16
Indianapolis 19 Tennessee 17
New England 43 Miami 0
Buffalo 28 NY Giants 14
Seattle 28 Pittsburgh 26
Dallas 31 Washington 21
Baltimore 23 Arizona 17
Houston 13 Jacksonville 12
Chicago 16 Denver 14
LA Rams 27 New Orleans 9
