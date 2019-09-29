(KMAland) -- The Chiefs won a wild five-fumble battle with Detroit in NFL action on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs (4-0): Patrick Mahomes threw for 315 yards, and Kansas City took a wild 34-30 win over Detroit. Mahomes converted a fourth down with his legs on an eventual game-winning drive that concluded with Darrel Williams’ second touchdown run of the game. The Chiefs lost three fumbles and Detroit gave up two, including one on a 100-yard return by Bashaud Breeland.
OTHER NFL SCORES
Tennessee 24 Atlanta 10
New England 16 Buffalo 10
Oakland 31 Indianapolis 24
LA Chargers 30 Miami 10
NY Giants 24 Washington 3
Cleveland 40 Baltimore 25
Carolina 16 Houston 10
Tampa Bay 55 LA Rams 40
Seattle 27 Arizona 10
Chicago 16 Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26 Denver 24
Dallas New Orleans