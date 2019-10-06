(KMAland) -- The Colts upset the Chiefs on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1): Indianapolis upset Kansas City 19-13 on Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts (3-2) rushed for 180 yards and had a nearly 15-minute edge in time of possession. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown to Byron Pringle, who finished with 103 yards receiving.
OTHER NFL SCORES
Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23
Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7
Oakland 24 Chicago 21
New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 28 NY Giants 10
Philadelphia 31 NY Jets 6
Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23 — OT
New England 33 Washington 7
Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27
Houston 53 Atlanta 32
Denver 20 LA Chargers 13
Green Bay 34 Dallas 24