National Football League

(KMAland) -- The Colts upset the Chiefs on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1): Indianapolis upset Kansas City 19-13 on Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts (3-2) rushed for 180 yards and had a nearly 15-minute edge in time of possession. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown to Byron Pringle, who finished with 103 yards receiving.

OTHER NFL SCORES 

Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23

Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7

Oakland 24 Chicago 21

New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 28 NY Giants 10

Philadelphia 31 NY Jets 6

Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23 — OT

New England 33 Washington 7

Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27

Houston 53 Atlanta 32

Denver 20 LA Chargers 13

Green Bay 34 Dallas 24