(KMAland) -- Patrick Mahomes made his return, but the Chiefs lost to the Titans on Sunday in the NFL.
Kansas City (6-4): Ryan Tannehill led a game-winning drive, and Tennessee (5-5) beat Kansas City, 35-32. Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns and had the Chiefs in position to kick a game-tying field goal. However, Harrison Butker’s attempt from 52 yards out was blocked to secure the win for the Titans, which rushed for 225 yards. Tyreek Hill finished with 11 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.
COMPLETE NFL SCOREBOARD
Chicago 20 Detroit 13
Baltimore 49 Cincinnati 13
Cleveland 19 Buffalo 16
Tennessee 35 Kansas City 32
Atlanta 26 New Orleans 9
NY Jets 34 NY Giants 27
Tampa Bay 30 Arizona 27
Miami 16 Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24 Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17 LA Rams 12
Minnesota 28 Dallas 24