(KMAland) -- The National Football League has announced the 2020 football schedule, and it will start with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City hosting Houston.
The Chiefs and Texans will meet in a playoff rematch to open the year on Thursday, September 10th at 7:20 PM CT on NBC.
Kansas City will meet defending divisional champions in three of their first four games. After Houston, they travel to the Chargers and Baltimore (Monday night) in back-to-back weeks before hosting New England.
The Chiefs will also play Thursday, October 15th at Buffalo, travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday night football on November 22nd and host Denver on a Sunday night, December 6th in other primetime appearances.
The Dallas Cowboys are featured against and at the Los Angeles Rams on the first Sunday Night Football. The first Monday Night Football of the year is a doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants and Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14th.
View the complete schedule from the NFL linked here.